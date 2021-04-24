Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will review design standards in the Manhattan Development Code.
The commission’s work session Tuesday begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials will broadcast it on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
John Adam, senior planner, is seeking feedback from commissioners on city design elements, such as minimal building and site design requirements for new developments. Adam will provide specific examples to commissioners about design standards during Tuesday’s meeting, said Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development.
“We’ll generally hit the highlights of what’s in that (article) and talk about any changes that are proposed for existing regulations,” Bunger told The Mercury on Friday.
Bunger said commissioners will look at new design standards for neighborhoods as well as new districts. Bunger did not list the new standards or districts, but clarified Adam will release those Tuesday.
Additionally, city officials have updated this code, formerly known as the Unified Development Ordinance, with new zoning and subdivision regulations into one document. The main goal is to put all the zoning and design information into one document. During last Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners talked about residential development type and rules for district conversation.
Commissioners also will hear an update about the city’s strategic plan, CrossroadsMHK. PlanningNEXT officials will talk about the second round of public engagement with commissioners during Tuesday’s work session. Officials did not provide any materials on this topic by press time.
Planning NEXT, a consulting firm from Columbus, Ohio, is helping lay out goals and community priorities for the city government. In January, Manhattan city commissioners approved an agreement capped at $125,000 for the plan.