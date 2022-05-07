Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will discuss reducing the cost for a consultant to evaluate the city government’s compliance with the federal Americans with Disability Act.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Tuesday’s meeting is a work session, and commissioners will take no action.
The commission on April 5 denied an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates of Fort Worth to conduct an Americans with Disability Act self-evaluation and transition plan for the city with a 2-3 vote.
Commissioners John Matta, Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl voted against it, with the three agreeing that it was too expensive.
The company would have reviewed city programs, services, and activities like design standards, ordinances, agreements and contracts, applications and permits, department programs, and policies. They also would have looked at city government buildings’ parking lots, sidewalks, and parks and recreation facilities. The cost would have been $599,900.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is requesting, through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), that all cities update their transition plans by 2023, according to a previous agenda item.
Commissioners gave direction to city staff to reduce the contract to $300,000. City staffers have worked with the consultant on developing a phased self-evaluation approach with a reduction in reviews of city facilities, sidewalks, intersections, and curb ramps. The goal is to still complete the requirements of outreach and developing a transition plan that can be maintained and updated by city staffers.
Future self-evaluation phases would be programmed in later years through Capital Improvement funds.
Meeting documents say failure to comply with ADA requirements can result in withholding from state and federal funds, settlement agreements with the Department of Justice and private lawsuits.
City Manager Ron Fehr said when the state or federal agencies give the city grants for projects, they expect those projects to meet ADA requirements.
Administrators say things that haven’t been evaluated for ADA compliance include 23 parks and parks and recreation facilities, 4,020 curb ramps, 60 signalized intersections and 200 miles of sidewalk.
Meeting documents say the consultant would look at four buildings, 10 parks, 10 miles of paved trails, 15 signalized intersections, 25 miles of sidewalks and 505 curb ramps for 2022.
The city last updated its ADA plan from 1992 to 1995.
Fehr said as the city has made improvements with buildings, roads and street work, it has ensured that infrastructure complies with ADA requirements.
The funding for the current phase would be $300,000. It would come out of the general fund and will be ready for consideration by the commission on June 7.