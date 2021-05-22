Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers is seeking feedback about the 2022 budget from Manhattan city commissioners.
The commission’s budget work session begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Officials also will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Hilgers said Friday officials have not calculated a preliminary 2022 property tax rate yet.
City administrators recommend a 4% increase to staff salaries, including 2% for market adjustment and 2% for step pay increases, according to the memo.
This will likely not have a large financial impact on the city, officials said.
Commissioners will look at the general fund during the meeting. The general fund balance is $6 million, according to a city memo. That’s up $3 million from last year. A decrease in spending in 2020 because of the coronavirus padded the balance. Additionally, the city received federal stimulus dollars to help with the coronavirus outbreak that Manhattan is still using to assist with the response.
City departments have requested $967,712 from the general fund to go toward capital improvement projects. Officials did not include details on what these projects entail. The city did not consider any projects for 2021 from the general fund because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because Tuesday’s meeting is a work session, commissioners will not take any formal action.
Budget work sessions will continue in June. The city must formally adopt the budget by late August.