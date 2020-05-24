The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday plans to talk about the 2021 budget.
The commission will meet via video conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The city is looking at a flat mill levy for 2021 compared to 2020, which is 49.7 mills, according to a city memo.
Officials previously said they anticipate about $3.9 million in budget cuts this year for the city.
Commissioners will look at the general fund during the meeting. The general fund balance is $3 million, according to the memo. This fund is the city’s “most exposed operating fund” because of a lack of cash balance. In addition to examining the general fund, commissioners will look at the capital improvement fund.
Officials said the city is not considering any projects for 2021 funding from the general fund.
Commissioners will also examine special revenue, enterprise and the bond and interest funds. The commission will look at the major sources producing revenue for the city.
City administrators are seeking feedback from commissioners on these topics as the city grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. Commissioners will not take official action at this meeting because it is a work session.