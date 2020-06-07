The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will discuss the general fund in the 2021 budget.
The commission will meet via video conference at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Since Tuesday’s meeting is a work session, commissioners are not expected to take formal action. City officials are seeking feedback from the commissioners. Previously, the commissioners expressed that they want to keep the budget flat from 2020.
Commissioners are also eyeing a flat mill levy of 49.7 mills for 2021.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
If the mill levy for the city did remain flat, that means a house that was worth $100,000 in 2020 would be worth $101,000 in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase in Riley County.
Officials are expecting significant losses to the general fund and the budget as a whole because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said revenue shortfalls for 2021 are “difficult to predict.”
If there are no future stay-at-home orders and the city sees a “staggered recovery,” the reduction in general fund revenues could be between 5% and 10%, which is between $1.5 million to $3 million, officials said.
If the city seees a surge in cases, that could change.