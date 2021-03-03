The future of the citywide mask mandate is unclear.
The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday gave initial approval to extending the citywide mask-wearing requirement until May 16, but that could change. Commissioners could shift their positions during a second reading of the ordinance on March 16.
Mayor Wynn Butler requested city administrators rework the ordinance to indicate the city’s mandate will last until Riley County ends its countywide mandate. Butler wants Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs in charge of deciding whether people should be wearing masks. Currently, the county’s mask mandate would end April 1, but the Riley County Emergency Operations Center staff plan to review the order at the end of March.
Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to extend the city ordinance. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl cast the opposing vote.
If the city does not make Butler’s requested change, the mayor said he would vote against it during the second reading.
The Manhattan city government passes ordinances with two readings. Typically, though, the second reading is just a formality, because commissioners don’t often change their votes.
City attorney Katie Jackson said Tuesday the commission can modify the contents of an ordinance during the second reading.
It is unclear exactly what the second reading will look like. City administrators on Wednesday did not return requests for comment.
Hatesohl likely would vote “no” either way, but it’s not clear how the majority of the commission would vote. Commissioners Linda Morse and Usha Reddi want the city to maintain its own ordinance. Butler and commissioner Aaron Estabrook both said they support tying the city’s mandate to the county’s.
Estabrook voted before Butler presented his idea, but he said Butler’s stance made the most sense.
“That’s the best solution I’ve heard,” he said.
Estabrook said he he voted yes on Tuesday for the same reason as Butler did; he wants the city and county legal counsels to amend whatever they need to to make sure the ordinance is in sync with what Gibbs and the emergency operations center propose.
Previously Estabrook had said he wouldn’t vote to extend the city’s ordinance because he wanted the county to be in charge of a mask mandate.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi said the county’s emergency operations center staff includes Gibbs as incident commander, along with other officials from the Riley County Police Department and the county’s health, EMS, fire and emergency management departments.
Morse and Reddi said they did not want the city to be passive.
“I think that’s protecting our people,” Morse said of the ordinance. “And so wearing masks has worked. (Experts) call it the lowest level of safeguard, and so to me, it is a simple thing that keeps people from affecting (others).”
Reddi and Morse were concerned about the possibility that Riley County officials might revoke the order completely. Then the city wouldn’t have anything in place for protection.
“That’s it,” Reddi said. “That means everybody else is kind of on their own. And you know, wear it when you want or don’t wear it when you want.”
The city commission first passed a citywide mandate in July, while the county didn’t issue a countywide mask mandate until Nov. 23.
Hatesohl said he didn’t want to the government continue to overreach in people’s lives and make decisions for them.
“I ain’t interested in controlling people and controlling people’s lives,” he said. “I know it’s unfashionable these days to point out personal freedoms and personal responsibilities and people making decisions for themselves. That’s very unhip and uncool and you get canceled for even saying stuff like that.”
He referred to leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci as “Lord Fauci” and “Señor Fauci.”
“Even Lord Fauci says with the vaccinations that he doesn’t want people going out to eat, even after they’ve got the vaccination, so that’s not the solution,” he said. “That’s not going to end the mask mandate as far as the CDC and Señor Fauci. So it’s one of those things where, at some point, we’re going to have to trust people to live their lives in a way that they feel is safe and comfortable and the government can’t guarantee a no-risk life.”