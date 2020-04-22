The Manhattan City Commission wants to create a task force to provide guidance on opening back up businesses and other places in phases.
Mayor Usha Reddi on Tuesday suggested the creation of a task force with officials from the city, local businesses, USD 383 and K-State, among others, to help the city transition once the coronavirus pandemic starts to decline.
“We need to work on this piece together,” Reddi said during a virtual commission meeting. “We cannot work in silos any longer if we want to make sure, not only are we doing public health, but we also doing economic decisions based on a long-term future so we don’t have a resurgence of this. Those discussions are going to go deep, and they are going to go long.”
The task force will not replace decisions by state officials or Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, but serve as a group to formulate ideas to open up the economy in phases as safely as possible.
Reddi said this task force is not separate from the Riley County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), but has a different mission.
“The charge of this task force is to work on a path forward, not against health guidelines, but to make sure we have some of those guidelines in place for universities, for K-12, for parents ... for businesses,” Reddi said.
“People need to know that we’re not sitting idle, that we are looking forward,” she continued. “The economic impact is felt by every single person in this country. It is not discriminating economically on anybody.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler disagreed. He said the stay-at-home order is discriminating because some businesses are forced to close, but others are not. Butler said businesses like Dillard’s had to close, but Target did not.
“So we have discriminated against Dillard’s,” Butler said.
Reddi said she was talking more about people, not physical businesses, with that comment.
“I understand your people piece, but that’s my point,” Butler said in response to Reddi. “The government has picked winners and losers in certain businesses, and that’s what people are upset about, and they want us to do something about it, and the task force is a way to move forward and get them open and when they’re open, that will help take care of some of the people problems.”
Butler said he liked the idea of a task force. He said that it needs to be balanced with people of all political ideologies. He said he talked to former mayor Mike Dodson about this idea as well.
“I think we should do that, but I want to be sure we get a good mix of people on there,” Butler said. “... I’ll use the term extremes. We have some people far over that would leave us locked up till the end of August. And then (commissioner) Mark (Hatesohl) is ready to pull the trigger on opening us back up right now, and we need a good mixture of of both those kinds of people on that committee.”
Commissioner Linda Morse suggested the city work with the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce to open the economy again with the task force. She said she is supportive of the effort.
“People are ready, so this is timely, and certainly with the guidelines that the state and federal government have issued, they’ve given the formulas and we need to put the people in and the local ideas into place,” Morse said.
Reddi said officials will talk in the next few days about forming the task force and moving forward with plans.