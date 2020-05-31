The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider waiving rent for the rest of the year for the Manhattan Town Center.
The commission will meet via video conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Manhattan Town Center is requesting the city government, who owns the lands the mall sits on, waive the last two rent payments for 2020 because of impacts from the coronavirus outbreak. The mall has already paid its first two payments to the city and has two remaining payments left for 2020, officials said.
Manhattan Town Center has four quarterly payments of $46,250 per year going to the city, according to a city memo. The total rent is $185,000 annually.
If the city approves waiving the rent, Manhattan Town Center will not pay the last two installments.
“We feel the request for abatement is reasonable, as it is unclear how long the (Manhattan Town Center) will need to recover,” said Donna H. Jacobson, senior asset manager from Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC, and investment advisor for Manhattan Town Center, in a letter to the Manhattan City Commission.
Commissioners also will consider a resolution allowing city businesses to expand onto city property to allow for social distancing and other health and safety guidelines.
Officials said businesses could use city sidewalks, alleys, streets and public parking lots through the resolution.
This resolution, if approved by commissioners, would last until Oct. 31.
In addition, the commission will discuss actions regarding improvements along Kirkwood Drive. Commissioners look to approve a construction contract with Ebert Construction of Wamego for $1.5 million for the project.
Officials said this project creates a new street connection between Marlatt Avenue and Walters Drive by extending Kirkwood.
Additionally, commissioners will discuss accepting a recommendation from the Arts and Humanities Advisory Board to install 10 art pieces for the upcoming city of Manhattan Juried Public Art temporary outdoor sculpture exhibition.
The sculptures and art pieces will go in along 3rd Street with ten sites placed from Blue Earth Plaza to the Osage pocket park, according to a city memo.
Installation of the art would happen in June and July.