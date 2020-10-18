A Casey’s General Store is likely coming to the city of Manhattan.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will consider vacating a utility easement for the creation of a Casey’s General Store at the southeast corner of Third Street and Fort Riley Boulevard. The city will hold a public hearing on the topic before considering action.
The commission’s Tuesday legislative session begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting in person. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
In addition, the commission will have a public hearing for vacating a utility easement for a right-of-way on Jardine Drive.
Officials will have a third hearing to consider filing an application for a $3.5 million loan with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for lime sludge lagoon improvements.
This loan would cover the lagoon portion of the cost of the north ditch Tuttle Creek Boulevard project.