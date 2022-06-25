Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will hear requests from outside agencies that are asking for a 6.5% increase in funding from 2022.
The work session meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
The outside entities giving budget proposals are the Manhattan Public Library, Flint Hills Area Transportation on Agency, Aggieville Business Association, Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Arts Center, Riley County Historical Society-Wolf house, Social Services Advisory Board and Special Alcohol Fund Advisory Committee.
The total proposed funding for all of these agencies is $4.49 million, a 6.5% increase from $4.17 million in 2022.
The Manhattan Public Library is requesting $2.85 million, a $163,100 increase from the 2022 budget. The Manhattan Public Library employee benefit fund increased from $662,890 to $680,000, a $17,110 increase from the 2022 budget.
The social services contract request is for $574,694, an increase of $125,039 or 27.8%. The Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency is requesting $179,884, an increase of $50,000 or 38.5%. The special alcohol committee is requesting $492,196, representing a $26,186 or 5.6% increase.
Downtown Manhattan is requesting $93,000 for 2023, a $15,000 increase from 2022.
The Aggieville Business Association is requesting $60,000, which is unchanged from the 2022 budget. The Manhattan Arts Center is asking for $43,000, unchanged from last year. Riley County Historical Society-Wolf House is requesting $5,000, unchanged from last year.