Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will consider signing a letter to support creating a historic district in an important area for the Black community.
The legislative meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City hall.
The letter would support the nomination of the 900 block of Yuma Street for the state and national Register for Historic Places.
The buildings in the proposed district include the Douglass Community Center (former site of United Service Organization built in 1939), Douglass Center Annex (Douglass School in 1939), Pilgrim Baptist Church (Second Baptist Church in 1911) and the Kaw Blue Masonic Lodge (Shepard’s Chapel in 1916).
City administrators said an unidentified person is looking to establish a private, non-profit Black history museum and cultural center in the proposed district using a grant from the National Park Service. The deadline for the grant is Sept. 14. Administrators said the area being officially designated as a historic district would help with the grant application.
Meeting documents say in January 2019, the State Historic Preservation Office said the proposed district is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. This February, the Frederick Douglas Recreation Complex Advisory Board unanimously voted in favor of the creation of the historic district.
At least half of the property owners have to give consent for the district for the state office to accept the nomination. Administrators said three of the four property owners have given consent with the city government being the only one that hasn’t.
Other business
Commissioners will likely authorize a $797,506 contract with BG Consultants for design services for Phase 11 of the North Campus Corridor project. This is in the consent agenda; items in the consent agenda are typically passed without discussion.
City Manager Ron Fehr said this is the last major phase of 13-phase project. This phase will focus on the intersection of Denison and Kimball avenues. The phase includes stormwater, traffic signalization, sidewalks, landscaping, hardscaping and lighting.
The design is supposed to be done mid-year 2023, with bidding and construction following. Fehr said construction is anticipated to begin later in 2023 and end in 2025. The original estimates for the phase are $10 million to $15 million.
Related to the north campus project, the commission also will likely enter an agreement with Evergy for $1.1 million and Larson Construction for $951,490 to move electrical utilities underground along Kimball and Denison.
Commissioners also will hold a public hearing for rezoning Howie’s Recycling Center from a light industrial district to an industrial/commercial service district.
Howie’s is looking to re-classify its 1.44-acre tract to continue as a recycling center. Howie’s already operates under a conditional use permit as a recycling center, which was granted in 2006 when the property was zoned light industrial. Since the new Manhattan development code was implemented, Howie’s needs to re-classify to continue its operation.