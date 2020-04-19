The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider a debt payment agreement of more than $5,000 with Riley County commissioner Ron Wells for a sewer connection.
The commission will meet via video conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable channel three, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The agreement, which is within the consent agenda, would resolve the lingering issues with the Wells family’s property at 3605 and 3609 Anderson Ave. and its free sewer connection that started in 1968.
In 2017, after the initial public discovery of the free sewer service, Wells said his family had permission from Riley County to not pay for the sewer fees for an exchange for utility easements.
City officials said they never received documents related to this arrangement from Wells, and the two parties agreed that Wells would start paying for the two connections.
According to a February 2018 article in The Mercury, city administrators and Wells reached an understanding that back payments would start from April 2016, which is when Wells established the second sewer connection.
However, an arrangement never got set up.
Wells told The Mercury on Saturday that said he’s planned on paying, but he had been waiting on an official agreement from the city. He attributed the delay to both parties being busy with other government matters.
“There’s been some redrafts and changes,” he said.
Wells asked the city to execute a five-month payment plan to receive back payment from April 2016 through Dec. 31, 2019, which totals $5,162.72.
Wells said in an email to Fehr that he wanted to pay $1,000 down and then pay the remaining $4,162.72 balance in five payments at 4% interest, beginning in May.
During the general agenda, the commission will hear an update from the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
In addition to presenting the first quarter report for 2020, CVB officials will talk about the annual report from 2019, which includes information such as the top 2019 meetings hosted in the city, visitor data and hotel occupancy statistics.
Commissioners also will have a discussion on the coronavirus pandemic and hear an update from the Riley County Police Department.
City manager Ron Fehr said the commission may discuss the year-to-date and forecast budget for 2020.
Additionally, the commission will have two executive sessions during the meeting.
Commissioners plan to have preliminary discussions regarding a purchase of property for the public works department. The commission also will discuss specific terms within an agreement between city administrators and Local 2275, International Association of Firefighters, which includes Manhattan firefighters.