The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider rezoning 1018 and 1026 Poyntz Avenue, so Little Batch Bakery can open and expand.
The legislative session begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Phyllis Pease, property owner, and Hannah Pease, her daughter, run the Little Batch Bakery, which sells specialty bread, baked goods and desserts.
The owner is expected to renovate the current office building into a catering business that also houses a bakery. The service station on the property will be renovated to become a restaurant and retail space, according to the city memo, called Parkside Station. It also will sell produce.
The property is listed under the restricted business district category. If the commission decides to rezone it, the property will become a commercial property.
Commissioners also will consider allowing city staff to solicit bids for the Kirkwood Drive extension project. This project will make new street connections between Walters Drive and Marlatt Avenue by extending Kirkwood Drive, according to the city memo.
Officials also expect the project to create a safer environment as the intersection has experienced 20 accidents in the last five years. The speed limit in the area is 55 miles per hour.