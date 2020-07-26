Manhattan city commissioners will consider placing a city sales tax question on the November ballot.
The commission will meet via video conference at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The majority of the commission at a previous work session expressed support for placing a question for a proposed 0.5% sales tax, which would start in 2023 if passed by voters. This would generate $6.5 million annually, officials said.
If the commission decides to place this question, the city must submit it to the county by Sept. 1, officials said.
Commissioners will look at how to divide the generated funds, possibly splitting it among debt, jobs, housing and infrastructure categories.
This proposed sales tax would effectively replace Riley County’s expiring roads and bridges and economic development sales tax, which was split between the city and the county.
The tax rate would remain the same, at 8.95%, for the portion of the city in Riley County if the county doesn’t attempt to renew the sales tax for 2023.
The new tax would raise the rate for the portion of Pottawatomie County in Manhattan to 9.45%, officials previously said. The affected portion of the city includes Walmart and all of the businesses east of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
The commission will also hold a 2021 budget work session, specifically examining the water, wastewater and stormwater utilities.
Officials are expecting a 3% increase in rates for water and wastewater funds for 2021.
City administrators are seeking feedback on both topics and the commission is not expected to take any action Tuesday on either agenda items.