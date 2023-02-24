Commissioners at Tuesday’s work session will consider paying about $180,000 to a consulting firm for feedback on economic development strategies.
They will meet at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Commissioners will discuss hiring consulting firm Baker Tilly/Virchow Krause to study the city government’s current economic development processes and develop a plan to “implement strategic housing initiatives,” according to a memo from deputy city manager Jason Hilgers.
Manhattan’s city government developed its current eco devo policies in the early 2000s with an update in 2010.
Commissioners want to consider the approach and tools available as they make new long-term plans.
According to the memo, Baker Tilly’s method involves gathering data and creating a snapshot of the current economic environment and trends. The firm would consider the city’s processes, policies, projects and incentives, then give recommendations and next steps.
In particular, city officials want to find ways to use incentives to attract more affordable housing options in Manhattan.
Total fees for the firm’s work would be an estimated $180,000. That amount includes $25,000 to $30,000 for economic development policy review, $100,000 for the development review process and strategies, and $50,000 for housing strategy.
City administrators are recommending paying for that with 2023 sales tax revenue.
Administrators also are asking commissioners to “sole source” the contract, meaning they would bypass a request for proposals and bidding process.
“Baker Tilly has represented the city for several years as our financial advisor and is familiar with the city’s past financial and development experience, including analysis of economic development projects,” officials wrote in the memo.
According to the agenda, the commission also will continue its review of existing city boards and committees.
At this meeting, commissioners will discuss the purpose and makeup of the Human Rights and Services Board and the Partner City Advisory Committee.
