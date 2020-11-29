Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will consider either extending or repealing the face covering ordinance into 2021.
The commission’s legislative session begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting.
Officials will broadcast it on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
The current ordinance expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. The proposed extension date for the mask mandate is May 21, 2021.
If the commission extends the ordinance, it can still vote to repeal it prior to that date.
In August, mayor Usha Reddi, commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Linda Morse voted in favor of it while commissioners Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl voted against it.
Also on Tuesday, the commission will review the guaranteed maximum price from McCownGordon, project contractor, for the new Aggieville parking garage in the amount of $13.8 million.
Commissioners will look at approving $2.2 million for Laramie Street improvements as well.
In addition, the commission will review water, wastewater and stormwater rate increases during the meeting for 2021.