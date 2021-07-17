Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will consider a development agreement for the new Centerpointe Physicians Clinic at the Meadowlark Hills retirement community.
The commission’s legislative session starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Officials also will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
During the meeting, commissioners will look at an agreement to move forward with construction for the new primary care center. The commission also will look at setting Aug. 17 as the public hearing date to talk about creating a benefit district for the clinic.
In February, commissioners unanimously approved amending the planned unit development for Meadowlark Hills to include a new clinic, independent-living apartment building and wellness center.
Crews will construct a new building, at 7,000 square feet, on the southeast corner of the property for the primary care clinic. Segen Chase and Matthew Floersch will lease the clinic; they founded CenterPointe Physicians in 2018. Floersch, medical director for the retirement community, leads Meadowlark’s current primary care clinic.
Additionally, the commission will consider establishing an ordinance making the Lee Elementary neighborhood as a historic district in Manhattan. Officials said the Lee Elementary neighborhood was nominated for its significance as an example of mid-century modern/post-war architecture and neighborhood design. The Historic Resources Board can help facilitate projects to preserve the historic nature of neighborhoods once a place had the historic designation.
Property owners Colene Lind and Rex Fowls of 2048 Hunting Ave. nominated the neighborhood for historic designation.
Short-term rentals
Commissioners also will talk about city short-term rentals, which is defined by a person staying and paying someone for lodging for a period of less than 30 days. At last week’s commission meeting, commissioner Linda Morse urged city staff members to work on a plan in taxing these rentals. Currently, short-term rentals do not collect transient guest tax or any other taxes, officials said.
This is a discussion item, so the commission won’t take any action.