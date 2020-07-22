The city is considering at closing CiCo Park Pool or reducing hours at all pools in 2021 as it considers proposed across-the-board cuts in the 2021 budget.
The Manhattan city government is facing revenue declines because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the city must make up $2.7 million in cuts in 2021.
They asked officials in departments funded by the general fund to present 5% and 10% cuts during a Tuesday commission meeting that went late into the night.
The commission looked at three scenarios with local public pools. The commission is considering keeping all the pools open with reduced hours in 2021, which would save $68,000. The city could save $94,000 if it decided to limit public operations at the CiCo pool and keep the Northview and City Park pools open. The city could save the most — $131,000 — if officials keep Northview and City Park pools open but close the CiCo pool in 2021.
Commissioners did not vote on the issue, and they didn’t spend much time discussing the pools because of the length of time it took to hear other proposals.
Commissioners recently considered major cuts to the parks and recreation department, but the commission said it did not want to eliminate programs.
The commission instead asked all general fund departments to present 5% and 10% cuts. Those departments included the city manager’s office, community development, the Manhattan Fire Department and the Manhattan Regional Airport and parks and rec.
A 5% reduction would equal $1.4 million. A 10% reduction would be $2.5 million.
Many of the cuts involve reducing staff hours or not filling vacant positions. Some listed cutting intern positions or nixing training. Some departments, such as the fire department and municipal court, expressed difficulties in adapting to 5% or 10% cuts.
“You heard tonight, there’s some departments here that are very difficult to make cuts, fire department, airport, legal, public works, parks and rec, all providing very essential services to this community,” said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager.
The municipal court is already running on a tight budget, officials said, so it would be difficult to make more cuts. Officials said they could cut the court clerk I position, but such changes would mean slower processing of cases.
“I wouldn’t cut a nickel out of the legal department,” said Wynn Butler, who was the commissioner who gave the most opinions on cuts.
Butler said he did not want to eliminate positions in the human resource and finance departments, but just wait a year to fill open positions.
Manhattan Fire Department chief Scott French asked the commission to keep the fire department budget flat in 2021, with no reductions in order to maintain services.
“Manhattan Fire Department for me is just like RCPD, leave them alone,” Butler said. “They don’t get any cuts.”
He suggested looking into other entities to cut, such as the Manhattan Public Library.
“We’re not talking about 5% cut on the library, are we?” Butler said. “And I mentioned that before, because you feel like we can’t touch them. Library board needs to be part of the problem or part of the solution, whichever way you want to judge. That’s true for all the outside agencies also.”
Butler said he thought a 5% or 10% cut to parks and recreation was too high and suggested a lower cut of 2.5%.
Commissioners also talked about potentially scaling back on snow removal in residential areas to save costs.
After listening to budget presentations for more than three hours, the commission signaled approval toward keeping the property tax rate flat in 2021.
The commission voted 4-1 to extend the meeting past midnight to 12:30 a.m., with Butler voting against the meeting extension. The meeting ended at 12:30 a.m.
Although commissioners Tuesday did not specifically decide on how the city would reach the flat mill levy, the commission ultimately agreed to keep it at 49.7 mills for 2021.
“It’s the details on how to get there that we can punt down the road a couple meetings,” Butler said.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
A property owner who paid $571.55 in city taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $577.26 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
The commission did not have time Tuesday to discuss putting a city sales tax question on the November ballot, which was the final item on the meeting agenda. The majority of the commission previously expressed support for placing a question for a proposed 0.5% sales tax, which would start in 2023 if passed by voters.
The commission will continue to have more budget discussions before formally publishing the budget in August.