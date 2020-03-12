The Manhattan City Commission is deciding tonight Thursday whether to cancel annual St. Patrick's day events on Saturday because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The commission is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall to consider canceling the 42nd-annual Aggieville St. Patrick's Day Parade and St. Patrick's Day 10K and two-mile races.
They will discuss whether or not to revoke the permits for the events at the special meeting.
If the commission decides to cancel the event, Manhattan would be in line with other cities that canceled their parades, including Kansas City, Missouri, and Chicago.