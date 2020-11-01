Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will consider amending an ordinance to build a medical clinic in east Manhattan.
The commission’s Tuesday legislative session begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting in person. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
If approved, Xpress Wellness Clinic will go in near the northeast part of the intersection of McCall Road and Alvin’s Place. It will be directly east of Dunkin’ Donuts.
The building will be 3,450 square feet with a brick exterior, according to the city memo. Officials said the applicant is Palm Development Partners, Winston Parks. The property owner is the Orscheln Farm and Home, LLC. The Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board recommends the city approving the ordinance amendment for the creation of the clinic.
There are no other items on Tuesday’s general agenda.