Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will consider allowing Hy-Vee to build a drive-thru for grocery pickup.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Officials also will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
In order for the store to construct the drive-thru, the city has to amend the planned unit development for the Manhattan Marketplace Shops area. The drive-thru would go in the lot between the PetCo building and the grocery store, officials said. This service, called Hy-Vee Aisles Online, allows customers to shop online for groceries and pick them up at a designating time. The grocery drive-thru would alter the current pharmacy drive-thru.
Additionally, commissioners will discuss revising the process for allowing alcohol at special events. Officials said the process is confusing for the public, city administrators and Riley County police. The main goal is to streamline the information and make it easier to understand for the public, officials said.
Commissioners will not take any formal action on this item.