The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider a temporary permit program to allow for the sale and consumption of alcohol at the incoming outdoor platform dining spots downtown.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting in-person. Officials will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
If approved, this permit would last until Dec. 31, officials said. Manhattan city commissioners earlier this month approved platform dining in the downtown district.
After this, the commission will consider a funding agreement with the Sunset Zoological Park and Wildlife Conservation Trust to accept money raised for the zoo for Expedition Asia. The guaranteed maximum price of this project is $4.2 million, according to the city memo. Commissioners will consider KBS Constructors, Inc., of Topeka, as the project constructor.
The renovations will expand the exhibit areas and provide an ADA-circulation path.
In addition, commissioners will discuss amending ordinances for the Interlachen Addition residential planned unit development to allow for the creation of the Colbert Hills Senior Center Home. The housing, at Colbert Hills Drive and Palmer Circle, would include four 12-bedroom structures, according to the city memo.
The city also will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the “advisability” of improving the alley in the 1200 block between Kearney and Vattier streets. Officials said this is one of the worst alleys in the city. The total project cost of renovating the alley is estimated at $275,000, officials said. Commissioners will look at establishing a benefit district to fund the project, according to the city memo.
The city will hear an update from the Flint Hills Regional Council at the end of the meeting.