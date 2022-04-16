The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider a development agreement and land transfer for a $40 million Aggieville project.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Back 9 Development is developing a project known as “Fuze,” a proposed $40 million commercial and residential building to replace the parking lot on 12th and Laramie behind Kite’s Bar and Grill. In addition to a development agreement, the commission will consider transferring the parking lot to Back 9 for free.
With the land transfer, City Manager Ron Fehr said Back 9 is obligated to complete the project. If the project is not complete, the developer owes the city $2.3 million for the value of the land. Back 9 also would owe that amount if it builds a project that is less than $40 million.
Fehr said Back 9 would provide details on the construction timeline during Tuesday’s meeting.
In September, the city entered a pre-development agreement with Back 9, which was the only developer to submit a proposal for redeveloping the parking lot.
The city government asked for proposals earlier in 2021 after an unnamed company approached the city about redeveloping the parking lot. City officials didn’t say whether Back 9 was the unnamed developer.
Officials expect the Fuze project to generate $1 million in annual revenue for Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district once it is complete. According to city documents, an estimated $15 million is anticipated in TIF revenue that can be used from public infrastructure in Aggieville.
Construction
contracts
Commissioners also will consider a design contract with Olsson of Manhattan to design 12th Street between Moro and Laramie streets along with Laramie Street between North Manhattan Avenue and 12th Street for utility work and street construction.
They also will consider a contract for a construction manager at risk contract, including preconstruction services, with BHS Construction for the 12th and Laramie street construction for $15,000.
“We’re preselecting the same company that’s actually constructing the private development in order to best coordinate and the create the most efficiencies,” Fehr said.
According to Fehr, a construction company usually would not participate until the design work is finished, but they preselected a contractor to inform the design process. Fehr said the developer selected BHS Construction for the Fuze building and thinks they will be good for the street improvements.
City compensation changes
The commission also will vote on the first reading of an updated compensation system that calls for 77% of city government employees to receive a raise.
Based on a consultant’s recommendation, city administrators support the raises, which would cost $2.1 million in additional annual spending.
The city hired Allen Gibbs Houlik (AGH) of Wichita to conduct a total rewards study to examine compensation for Manhattan government employees compared to other private and government agencies in the area.
Based on a new classification system, market data, employee tenure and job performance, AGH said 23% of employees would have no adjustment, 24% would receive up to a 10% pay increase, 28% would get a 11% to 20% raise, and 12% each would receive a 21% to 25% increase or a 25% or greater increase.
On average, the company suggested a 14% increase to the low end of the pay range for a position and a 5% increase to the top end of the pay range for that position.
City administrators recommend moving forward with a full implementation, starting June 26.
Assisted living
development amendment
Commissioners also will hold a public hearing and first reading to amend a final development plan for assisted living by Americare PUD at 3700 Amherst Ave. The property owner wants to take advantage of land that was previously dedicated as a Kansas Gas Service easement but was vacated in 2021.
The proposal is to replace one of the independent living homes with a combined 12-unit independent apartment building and clubhouse for residents. The proposal rearranges a portion of off-street parking, pedestrian path and landscaping.
The Manhattan Urban Planning Board held a public hearing on the proposed amendment on April 4 and recommended approval by a 5-0 vote.