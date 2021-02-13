Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday will consider allowing construction of a primary care clinic, independent living apartment building and wellness center at Meadowlark Hills.
The legislative session begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, but only 29 people are allowed to attend the meeting because of the pandemic. It will air on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook.
Applicant Meadowlark Hills, a retirement community at 2121 Meadowlark Road, seeks to amend the planned unit development ordinance for these three projects.
Officials said the clinic, at 7,000 square feet, would go in at the southeast corner of the property. If approved by the commission, residents and the public aged 55 and older will have access to the clinic.
The apartment complex, with 24 units on three floors, would go in the center of the property; this will require the removal of two duplexes.
Crews would add a wellness center as an addition to the Bramlage House. The wellness center, at 37,156 square feet with two floors, will include a fitness center.
Officials said these projects will be done in phases, with construction on the clinic first with the apartment and wellness center following later.
The Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board recommends approval of this proposal. Meadowlark officials didn’t provide the city with an estimated cost or timeline for the project.
Additionally, the commission will look at amending an ordinance for the creation of a second Scooter’s Coffee location in Manhattan.
The commission would have to approve amending Westloop Shopping Center development documents to allow a second Scooter’s; the first one is at 407 McCall Road.
If approved, the second Scooter’s location would be at the site of the former Pizza Hut restaurant near Dillons. The Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board recommends approval.
Commissioners also will look at annexing and rezoning land for the city’s new joint maintenance facility. The commission will consider rezoning the property from an agricultural lot to light industrial.
The new maintenance building will go in at 1201 Levee Drive, which is on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan. Commissioners in December approved this $14.6 million project, which will consolidate operations from city street/fleet, parks/forestry maintenance and water/wastewater facilities.
Commissioners also will think about annexing the Henry Addition for a proposed 7.7-acre subdivision at the west end of Victory Drive. This is a new road under construction in the Hartford Hills area in the northwest part of Manhattan. Officials said the subdivision will include seven single-family residential lots.