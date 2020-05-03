The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will consider authorizing a $2.1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to the Manhattan Regional Airport for economic relief.
The commission will meet via video conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials will televise the meeting on Cox Cable channel three, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook. People also can view a recording after the meeting.
The grant is a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
As part of the airport discussion, the commission will look at tenant agreements to provide three months of rent relief in 2020 for Bandit Coffee and Café, Hertz, Enterprise Holdings and American Eagle.
The commission also will hold a digital public hearing regarding plans for the community development block grant (CDBG) program.
The city government is a part of the program, which gives the city access to federal dollars to benefit low and moderate-income people, families and neighborhoods through grant projects.
In order to access this funding, the city must prepare a consolidated plan that includes a five-year strategic plan, an annual action plan and a citizen participation plan. People can submit comments regarding the various plans online on the city’s website.
In addition, the commission will look at an “analysis of impediments” to fair housing. This is done every five years by the city, according to a city memo.
Commissioners will review each individual plan after the public hearing.
The commission also will look at amending a real estate agreement with the Manhattan Area Housing Partnership (MAHP) for Lee Mill Village in western Manhattan.
The city previously purchased 35 “clusters” in the Lee Mill Village area in 2017.
MAHP is asking the city to reduce the acquisition price by $5,000 per lot at Lee Mill Village, asking to drop the acquisition price from $380,000 to $285,000.
Manhattan “would effectively increase their portion of participation to pay off the outstanding specials on the site,” according to a city memo.
Schultz Construction submitted a development agreement to the city for the commission’s review as well, officials said. Officials said Schultz will construct streets, sanitary sewer and fire hydrants.
In addition, commissioners will look at approving the “guaranteed maximum price” of $2.04 million with McCown Gordon for construction of 12th Street improvements in Aggieville, part of the district’s reconstruction plans.
The commission also will review a proposal to expand the city’s Biosolids Farm south of the Kansas River. Commissioners will consider purchasing 234 acres of agricultural land from the Mary J. Sneegas Revocable Trust for nearly $2.18 million, using wastewater funds to pay off bonds associated with the purchases.