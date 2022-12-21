The Manhattan city government has announced that city-operated buildings will be closed Thursday because of severe winter weather and extreme cold in the forecast.
This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the ice rink and the animal shelter. Officials said any municipal court cases set for Thursday will be rescheduled to a future date.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Topeka issued a wind chill warning Tuesday, which is in effect midnight Wednesday night until noon Friday for Riley, Clay, Geary, Pottawatomie and all surrounding counties.
A winter storm warning is also in effect for the same counties, from 6 p.m. Wednesday evening through midnight Thursday.
Forecasters said heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible beginning late Wednesday evening and lasting until mid-day Thursday. One to three inches of snow is possible, along with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, which will create blizzard conditions and drifting snow.
Scientists said dangerous wind chill indices will accompany the snowfall. Wind chills are forecasted to dip to -30 or -40 degrees across much of northeast Kansas Thursday night into Friday, with air temperatures hovering around zero both days. Sub-zero morning wind chill values are expected to linger through Christmas Day Sunday.
The city government said the public works department started its 24-hour snow operation schedule Wednesday. Crews will work 24 hours, split into 12-hour shifts, for the duration of the winter storm.
They will begin de-icing operations once the snow begins to cover the road surfaces. Officials said workers will not pretreat roads for the storm because the extremely low temperatures and the prediction of dry, blowing snow “will make any pretreatment ineffective.”
People can find links to road condition information, including local traffic camera images, at cityofmhk.com.
The city government already planned to close its facilities Friday and Monday for the holidays. The city plans to reopen City Hall and most of its buildings at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
K-State campus
Kansas State University campus operations will be limited Thursday and Friday ahead of a winter storm and dangerous wind chill values.
K-State officials announced Tuesday that operations at all campuses will be limited to essential personnel only Thursday and Friday. Emails and text alerts were sent to university faculty, staff, students and media Tuesday afternoon. Students are currently out for winter break. Classes resume Jan. 17.
University officials cited “extreme winter weather forecasts” for choosing to limit operations.
Fort Riley
Fort Riley and Irwin Army Hospital are operating with minimal staff and limited resources Thursday and Friday. Many other facilities on base are closed Thursday to Monday, including fitness centers.
Junction City
In Junction City, the Geary County Senior Center will be closed Thursday through Monday.
The Geary County Sheriff's Department has cancelled Thursday VIN inspections.
Check themercury.com for further updates on the pending winter storm as well as any information on closings and cancellations.