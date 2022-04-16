Bridget Everett’s homecoming is about to get real. And official.
The star of a hit television series set in Manhattan, she’s coming back here for an official recognition — Bridget Everett Day — put on by the city government and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. There’ll be a public gathering as well.
The details are not entirely nailed down, but the event is planned for May 3, Everett and CVB director Karen Hibbard confirmed in interviews with The Mercury.
The idea, Hibbard said, is to recognize and honor Everett, whose show, “Somebody, Somewhere” has been renewed for a second season on HBO. It’s a semi-autobiographical story about a woman who leaves Manhattan but comes back, drawn by family, discovering new layers of the place and new sources of her own strength.
Most of the day, Everett — who lives in New York City — will go around town to visit the people and places that mean things to her. Hibbard said there are plans for a public meet-and-greet, and then an official recognition by the Manhattan City Commission that evening.
An extended interview with Everett is published in today’s Mercury, in which she reflects on her new level of fame, and how, although she initially felt she didn’t really belong in Manhattan, the show ends up being “the ultimate love letter” to her hometown.