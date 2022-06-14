A citywide storm cleanup will begin next Tuesday through Monday, June 27.
City crews will pass through each neighborhood according to assigned days for pickup and collect only property-stacked tree limbs and branches that were downed during Saturday’s storms.
Residents should follow these steps to ensure their items are picked up:
Pile limbs and branches on the ground next to the curb so they can be picked up easily by a skid loader.
Do not place limbs or branches in the street or too far back in the yard, making them difficult for the loader to reach from the street.
Stack branches in a loose pile; don't use rope or twine to tie them together.
Have items on the curb ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on the scheduled day, according to the cleanup map. Crews will pass through each area once.
“This week, city crews will be clearing stormwater inlets, streets and sidewalks, as well as removing broken and hanging branches in the public right-of-way,” Robb Ott, director of public work for the Manhattan city government, said in a written statement. “As we focus on these high-priority areas, that will give property owners time to gather any storm-related tree debris on private property to the curb by next Tuesday.”
Crews will hit different areas of Manhattan on certain days:
Tuesday, June 21 — cleanup will begin in areas south of Anderson Avenue, between Westwood and Manhattan, as well as all areas southeast of Manhattan Avenue and Ratone/Ehlers
Wednesday, June 22 — all areas north of Anderson Avenue between Seth Child and Manhattan Avenue
Thursday, June 23 — areas south of Anderson and west of Westwood
Friday, June 24 — areas north of Anderson and west of Seth Child
Monday, June 27 — all areas north of Ratone/Ehlers, east of Manhattan Avenue and Tuttle Creek Boulevard
City crews will not do any work on private property, and it is the property owner's responsibility to move storm debris to the curb. If residents can transport the limbs and branches themselves to the Riley County Transfer Station, city officials asks they do to reduce the workload on city crews given the high volume of cleanup anticipated.