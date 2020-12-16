During a lively conversation about the creation of a diversity task force, one Manhattan city commissioner on Tuesday said he’s not sure there’s much the city government can do to accommodate the LGBTQ+ population short of establishing a gay bar.
Mayor Usha Reddi and commissioners Linda Morse and Aaron Estabrook on Tuesday voted in favor of establishing a temporary task force, with a timeline of about a year. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl voted against it, while commissioner Wynn Butler abstained. Commissioners will officially vote on creating the task force Jan. 5.
Hatesohl said he wants to see actual change, not just talk about ideas.
“There need to be people holding these people’s hands and helping them through things,” he said. “I don’t think we’re really interested in making the gay, lesbian community feel more welcome by opening a gay bar or something. I don’t know what kind of things we can really do that make different groups seem more accepted and invited. We’re in the middle of Kansas. There’s some Kansas values and there’s some ways you can do stuff, but there’s only so much that the government can do to sort of make people feel welcome. It’s on a person-to-person basis.”
“How do you know there are no gay bars in Manhattan?” Reddi asked Hatesohl after his comment. Hatesohl did not answer.
“I mean you don’t know that. ... You can’t assume,” Reddi said. “And so those are some things that we just need to learn more about each other. There’s lots going on.”
Butler abstained Tuesday for procedural reasons, saying the issue should not have been voted on by the commission.
The issue was on the general agenda for commissioners to vote on.
Morse and Estabrook argued that the city followed the proper procedures.
“There was proper discussion in my opinion,” Estabrook said, adding that Butler has asked for votes on issues not on the agenda before.
Reddi said she wanted the task force to begin work in January 2021.
“I feel like it’s long overdue,” Reddi said. Morse agreed.
“It will give people an opportunity to think about each other a bit, and I think that magic happens when we bring people together,” Morse said. “I think it’s the positive thing that I’d like to see us try.”
The goal of the task force is to address the needs of minorities and “marginalized” populations in areas such as education, language access, public safety and economic opportunity. Estabrook said he wanted to include people from mental health and veteran organizations on this advisory board.
Hatesohl added he doesn’t see race when looking at groups of people.
“When I see a group of people, I don’t start picking out whites, Blacks, gays, whatever; I don’t see that,” he said. “And so, I guess that’s the difference between me and some of the other sort of native Kansans is that we’re not racist by nature. We don’t see people differently simply because of their color. And things like this, I don’t really think bring people together as much as they keep people separated because it treats people differently based on ethnicities, things and such like that.”
Hatesohl wondered if similar task forces, at USD 383 and K-State, have accomplished anything, other than getting the multicultural center running.
“Is that now helping people get legal services?” Hatesohl asked. “Is it holding people’s hands so they can get an apartment rented? Is the (K-State) multicultural center solving any problems, or they just got another building? I guess my question is, do these things every actually accomplish anything other than just talk about stuff a lot and keep the idea forefront in people’s minds, but never change anything?”
The commission likely will approve appointments for the task force by the mayor’s recommendation. It will likely consist of 20-25 members, including those from the following community boards:
- International students office at K-State
- Office of diversity at K-State
- Manhattan Chamber of Commerce
- Flint Hills Regional Council
- Alianza, an organization of Hispanics on the staff at K-State
- HALO, an organization of Hispanic and Latino students at K-State
- USD 383 diversity commission
- Flint Hills Human Rights Project
- Riley County Police Department
- Riley County Health Department
- Pawnee Mental Health Services
- Interfaiths
- Kansas Legal Services
- Refugee & immigration services
- Black Lives Matter
- Black Student Union
- City of Manhattan human resources
- Riley County human resources
- Big Lakes Development Center
- Public housing or liaison to housing advisory board
- Coalition for Equal Justice
- Black Entrepreneurs of Flint Hills
- Morningstar Inc., a mental health nonprofit
- Veteran Service Organization (VFW/American Legion/Disabled Veterans of America)
Butler said he would be fine with this task force if groups such as the Rotary Club or citizens at-large were added to the list.
“Why does it have to be somebody that’s a member of those groups? You’ve just excluded a whole bunch of people in the community,” Butler said.
But Reddi said the task force wants to bring people who are underrepresented to the table.
“We’re talking about underrepresented populations,” she said. “Everybody else is very well represented.”
She proposed the idea of creating this task force at last week’s work session. She advised keeping the task force temporary, lasting for one year. Co-chairs would lead it, Reddi suggested.
“What often you see in all those organizations is, it’s the same few people who are constantly making those decisions,” Reddi said. “And we don’t really know what the rest of the community is thinking because it’s the same decision-makers in all of them.”
The human rights and services advisory board serves a different purpose, Reddi said.
“A community of our size can’t afford to just stand still and stand for status quo,” she said. “We’re not going to move forward that way. This is not a complaint place where I’m looking. It’s to make sure we’re aligning ourselves with some of the biggest employers in our community, the school district and the university and make sure we are doing what we can do for our diverse populations in this community.”