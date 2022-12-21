Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday tabled the KSU Foundation’s request for industrial revenue bonds and tax abatement as the philanthropic entity seeks to expand its office park.
The KSU Foundation requested $30 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds and a 10-year tax abatement at 100% each year. Commissioners agreed they would rather provide a five-year tax abatement.
“We need to moderate instead of giving everything away,” Mayor Linda Morse said.
The foundation plans to construct another building at its office park in the Edge District at 1960 Kimball Ave. Foundation officials said the building will bring in 250 new jobs. The anticipated value of the 10-year tax abatement is projected to be $3.65 million or $365,000 annually. This is the third phase of the K-State Office Park project, with Phase 1 completed in October 2015 and Phase 2 completed in August 2018.
By 2050, the foundation projects the Edge District, which comprises the K-State office and research parks, and K-Labs, will have created 5,000 new jobs with a property tax projection of $77 million. KSU Foundation said the district has created 1,400 jobs so far with $2 billion in current and planned infrastructure.
“I believe in the foundation and its work,” commissioner Usha Reddi said. “Property tax abatement is new to us, and I’m leery about giving a 10-year tax abatement.”
Commissioners held private meetings with Greg Willems, president of KSU Foundation, about the project prior to the commission meeting.
“This is a huge conceptual plan, and we’re looking at such a small part right now,” Morse said. “While I do support it, I want to see some structure to this.”
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he had gotten a lot of emails about an unfair advantage to local businesses with people relocating from out of town and it not actually creating new jobs.
“I’m not worried about it,” Butler said. “We’ll cross the T’s first and worry about it at that time.”
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl supported the project.
“Love it, love it, love the freaking thing,” Hatesohl said. “It’s a great thing, and we want it to happen.”
With the commissioners decision to table the request to come up with a better resolution, Willems said it is the foundation’s preference to start doing the construction now.
“We have a dollar target that we have to hit for this to work,” he said. “If we can’t hit that mark or it puts us in a place that the risk is too high, we don’t want to take it.”