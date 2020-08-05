Manhattan voters will likely decide the fate in November of a proposed sales tax initiative aiming to generate funding mostly for debt relief and infrastructure.
The proposed split supported by the majority of the city commissioners is 70% toward debt relief and infrastructure and 20% for jobs. The remaining 10% would be for workforce housing, which officials defines as a program that will create affordable housing that will draw people to the community.
“I still like the 70/20/10 because I think it gives us the most flexibility with the largest amount in the debt/infrastructure,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday looked further into revenue distribution for the proposed 0.5% economic development sales tax that’s likely going on the ballot in November.
Commissioners previously discussed this at a prior work session. This sales tax, if approved by voters, would start in 2023 and produce an estimated $6.5 million annually for 10 years.
Commissioner Wynn Butler, like Hatesohl, said he supports the 70%/20%/10% split. Commissioner Aaron Estabrook, who signaled approval for the 70%/20%/10% split, said he wants to especially support the workforce housing piece.
“We have three years to build towards defining that, but putting the bones around what the workforce housing is and what the housing advisory board can help with that,” Estabrook said. “There’s ways we’ve talked about in the past.”
Commissioner Linda Morse said she originally supported a 65%/25%/10% split, but ultimately said she can “live with” the 70%/20%/10% distribution supported by the other commissioners.
“I don’t care, 5% is not a deal breaker for me,” Morse said.
Mayor Usha Reddi, who has expressed she is not in favor of placing a question on the ballot this November, said she supports a 60% distribution to debt and infrastructure, 30% toward job creation and 10% for workforce housing.
She said she thinks job creation in the city is key. However, she said she realized that the majority of the commission preferred the 70%/20%/10% split.
Commissioners did not take any formal action on the matter Tuesday but plan to discuss it further later this month. The question must be submitted to Riley County by Sept. 1.
“So we’ll continue to see where this goes,” Reddi said.
This tax would move the city away from the 0.5% countywide tax it shares with Riley County. That tax’s revenue goes toward economic development, infrastructure and debt relief for the city government, and road and bridge projects for county government.
The current sales tax annually generates $3.1 million for the city, $1.8 million for all of Riley County and $137,563 shared by other county cities.
With revenue from the current countywide tax, the city government uses 65%, or $2 million annually, for economic development strategies (job incentives and infrastructure projects) and 35%, or $1.08 million, for debt relief.
With revenue from the proposed citywide tax, the city government would have 70%, or $4.55 million, for debt relief and infrastructure; 20%, or $1.3 million, for jobs; and 10%, or $650,000, for workforce housing.
However, the Riley County Commission on Monday expressed support for renewing that countywide sales tax prior to its 2022 expiration date. This could potentially set up a conflict with the city, which is exploring the citywide tax.
Officials said the city can essentially establish that it does not want to participate in the county’s sales tax renewal anymore.
“We want to form our own question,” said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager.
Hilgers said nothing prevents the county from moving forward on their own measure.
“But it is no longer the joint purpose of the city and the county,” Hilgers said.
The tax rate would remain the same, at 8.95%, for the portion of the city in Riley County if the countywide sales tax isn’t renewed.
The proposed tax would raise the rate for the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan to 9.45%, officials previously said. The citywide tax would generate additional revenue because of the inclusion of Pottawatomie County businesses such as Walmart and businesses east of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
Pottawatomie County commissioner Dee McKee, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said Pottawatomie County officials haven’t been as enlightened as other entities about this subject and wants more information from the city government.
“We feel probably less informed than anybody about what goes on our side,” McKee said.
The city, Riley County and Pottawatomie County will likely discuss this topic further at the next joint meeting, planned for Aug. 20, according to the city of Manhattan calendar.
In other action Tuesday, commissioners:
Unanimously approved an ordinance for the Blueville Addition, Unit 2, Transportation Development District (TDD). This TDD will impose a half-percent sales tax rate to two of the newly created lots of Blueville Nursery; the other Blueville lot already has a TDD. The additional TDD tax will be used to generate revenue for the improvements completed with the West Anderson Avenue project, which added a roundabout along with other infrastructure improvements. No one spoke during a public hearing for this ordinance.