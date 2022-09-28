Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday supported creating a neighborhood revitalization program to renovate existing homes as officials try to address housing problems.
Commissioners discussed this while taking another look at a Manhattan housing market analysis, an initiative of Crossroads MHK, the name of the city government’s long-term strategic plan, and is based on a survey from residents. The city government hired consulting firm Development Strategies to complete the study.
According to the analysis, Manhattan homes are too expensive, there is an inventory shortage and the city has housing condition challenges.
The plan outlines four action steps, one of which involved establishing a neighborhood revitalization program.
Officials said if families want to renovate a home, the city government can freeze property taxes on it. Based on the investment made into the renovation to increase the market value, owners could get a portion of their investment rebated.
Commissioners generally supported the idea, but they didn’t vote on anything during the work session. They said the city needs to target an area and find a neighborhood to work with on the program.
“Find out where we’ve got some distressed rentals that we can consider some redevelopment on and really do a lot in those neighborhoods,” commissioner John Matta said.
According to the analysis, 50% of homeowners and 65% of renters encountered options that needed significant repair. Of those, 46% reported leaky, drafty windows, 38% reported mold/water damage, 37% plumbing, electrical, or mechanical system issues. Some 20% reported insufficient smoke or carbon dioxide detectors.
Commissioners also said the city will need help from the Riley County government to make the revitalization program happen.
“To be successful lies mainly with the county, the county appraiser’s office and county treasurer to get up the accounts to do the appraisal and the assessments (of homes),” city manager Ron Fehr said.
Fehr said if the county doesn’t want to take that on, the city government can try and create a similar program.
According to the analysis, Manhattan will need 2,000 to 3,600 units of housing over the next 20 years. The study also indicates a slowdown in single-family home supply. Existing homes are selling $20,000 above the listing. In 2018, there were about 400 home listings. In 2021, there were about 200.
The commission also discussed other action steps.
One involves creating a revolving loan program for new construction, renovation and redevelopment to create affordable workforce housing.
Administrators suggested using 10% of the citywide 0.5% Economic Recovery and Relief Sales Tax for these purposes, which they said would generate $650,000 per year to use for housing challenges.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he wants to focus on one or two strategies. If the city tries to tackle them all, he said “you end up with a train wreck” because the city would be trying to do too much.
Using federal money to support housing efforts that provide solutions to a wider variety of challenges is another action step.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said the $650,000 generated from the sales sax could be used to apply for state and federal grants to bring in more money to address housing challenges. She also said K-State and the county need to be part of the conversation.
She said officials need to get an understanding about what type of housing the city needs for employees for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility and Scorpion Biological Services, two incoming entities with an expected combined 900 workers.
The plan also calls for investing in planning, which includes research, development, and use of procedures, policies and programs, to reduce barriers and to add quality, attainable housing.
Mayor Linda Morse said she wants the analysis to include more Fort Riley information, including how its population affects housing in the area. She also wants information on short-term rental properties because they could be taking up some workforce housing while only being used temporarily.
Stephanie Peterson, director of community development for the city, said people need a conditional use permit to operate short-term rentals, and the city is going to start tracking the permit requests to get an idea of how many there are in the city.
City planner John Verssue talked about how the declining K-State student population also affects housing. He said students’ desire for more modernized apartment living has impacted housing availability. He said although the enrollment decline theoretically opens up more homes, property owners divided up a lot of single-family houses to make apartments, which takes away from workforce housing because the homes don’t meet families’ needs.
Matta said the city needs property owners willing to convert those back to single-family homes to create a larger pool of single-family homes.
The next steps for the project are writing the final report and adopting the housing market analysis.