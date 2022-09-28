030922_mer_new_homerentalsign-1.jpg

A sign advertises a home for rent on Denison Avenue on March 9. The Manhattan City Commission discussed action steps to achieve goals stated in a housing analysis.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan city commissioners on Tuesday supported creating a neighborhood revitalization program to renovate existing homes as officials try to address housing problems.

Commissioners discussed this while taking another look at a Manhattan housing market analysis, an initiative of Crossroads MHK, the name of the city government’s long-term strategic plan, and is based on a survey from residents. The city government hired consulting firm Development Strategies to complete the study.