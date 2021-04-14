Manhattan city commissioners unanimously support adding flood hazard signs in the Wildcat Creek Watershed, the area where the creek drains.
Officials said the signs will help prevent people from driving cars into deep water and drowning. Commissioners reviewed the sign plan with Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development, during Tuesday’s work session.
“I think it’s important for folks to understand how powerful and dangerous flood waters can be,” Bunger told The Mercury on Wednesday. “That’s the intent of those signs to remind them of that, make sure they make safe choices when they see water covering the road.”
The commission did not take formal action, but it provided feedback to Bunger.
“I think (the signs will) have a big impact, let people know what the history of the flooding is,” said Mayor Wynn Butler.
Officials will finalize the number of signs going in the watershed in the coming weeks, but Bunger clarified crews likely will install around 10 signs first and add more.
“I was happy to hear you say that there would be more as you come across the need for them as they’re pointed out to you and some citizens may contact you, too, to make the point,” said commissioner Linda Morse.
Staffers in the public works department will create these signs. Officials did not release a project cost, but Bunger said officials factored the cost into the city’s operational expenses, which is a source of funding for projects similar to these. Bunger said the city makes signs like these often, so it’s not out of the ordinary. Crews will install the signs in the next couple months, he said.
Commercial waste
Commissioners indicated support for “incremental increases” to the high-strength waste surcharge for commercial and business customers to keep up with inflation and other costs, but it’s unclear how much the increase will actually be.
Commissioners did not decide on the level of increase as officials will come back later with formal cost estimates.
The rate increases will impact commercial entities such as the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, Kansas State University Biosecurity Research Institute and Florence Corporation. These entities discharge most of the high strength waste, which is treated at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Commissioners also talked about what to do when commercial customers don’t keep backflow prevention devices, which prevent waste backup, in compliance.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she wants avoid turning off water for non compliance. She suggested first issuing reminders and then citations.
City administrators said they don’t want to shut off water either, but it may be necessary. Butler agreed.
“We don’t want to be too draconian, but we want to ensure the safety and make things work,” Butler said.