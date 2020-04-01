The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday passed an emergency resolution on how its meetings would proceed, but two commissioners expressed their dissatisfaction with the resolution’s removal of open public comment at the first meeting of each month.
The resolution, which the commission approved 4-1 Tuesday in a virtual meeting through Zoom, suspends general public comment time, which is usually held in-person at the first meeting of the month. Usually, people are allowed to provide comments to the commission about any topic during this time. The resolution still allows for public comments on specific agenda items during a meeting.
Commissioner Linda Morse was the sole commissioner who voted against the measure, which also expands city manger Ron Fehr’s authority. She said she had issues with the resolution, but the suspension of open public comment at the first meeting of the month was one of the reasons why she voted against it.
Mayor Usha Reddi said she will likely read public comments during her commissioner comment time to make sure people’s voices are still heard.
“What I don’t like about the Riley County Commissioners is, this is exactly it, they don’t have time for this type of conversation to happen,” Reddi said. “And just because we are doing a lot of things right is not the reason to not continue doing them right to the best of our abilities. ... I’ve never had nasty, profane emails come my way. I’ve had people that are very conscientious of what’s going on around them and want to take the time to participate in this process.”
The resolution, which aims to streamline operations for the city during the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, also allows for Fehr to cancel a public meeting if needed. The resolution expires June 30.
It permits Fehr to “approve change orders up to $75,000 for a project previously approved by the city commission,” according to a city memo.
In addition, Fehr can approve expenses up to $20,000, according to memo. Department heads can approve expenses under $10,000.
Morse raised concerns about the amount of money Fehr can authorize for a project. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl defended Fehr, stating his job is on the line if the commission is not happy with his decisions during this time. The commission has the authority to fire a city manager and annually evaluates Fehr.
“The reason that Ron Fehr has been city manager here for almost 20 years is because he knows better than to go buy stuff without some significant backing by the city commission,” Hatesohl said. “We’ve kept him on a short leash with the $20,000, and that has kept him out of a lot of potential trouble. But the things that you’re worried about gets city managers fired on a yearly and a daily basis for abusing this thing. So I have no concerns whatsoever that he’s going to misuse this because he knows his job is on the line if we are dissatisfied.”
This resolution allows for an ordinance to pass with one reading instead of two readings. This would allow for a quicker process for ordinances to go into effect, as it typically takes 20 to 25 days, according to officials. An ordinance would go into effect in five to seven days with one reading.
Reddi said she was not aware of this open public comment suspension when initially voting on the resolution. The topic came up again in the meeting when Fehr asked at the end of the meeting for feedback from the commission about how the first Zoom meeting went.
City attorney Katie Jackson clarified with the commission that the resolution deletes open public comment from the first meeting of each month until June 30, when the resolution expires. She said this helps streamline meetings moving forward.
Commissioners discussed the resolution further after Jackson’s clarification, and Reddi said she must have misunderstood because she thought that there would still be time for open public comment at the next meeting on April 7.
Reddi said to commissioners that “it’s on us” to read those public comments.
“People are very concerned about surroundings around them, and they are looking for people to have that discussion with, because they can’t go anywhere,” Reddi said. “They’re working remotely with children around them, and without a job, and trying to survive, and they need a voice, and I think that’s the role we all play.”
Jackson recognized Reddi’s concerns, but informed commissioners that they could receive a lot of comments from the public, and it could take a long time for staff to read those comments during a meeting. She also said it is hard to confirm who a person is through comments sent digitally.
“Bear in mind, that in order for that to happen, the comments could come from anywhere in the world,” Jackson said.
Jackson said she was also concerned with the content of what the comments could contain, such as vulgar language.
Reddi said she has not received one email that was vulgar in nature.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he didn’t mind suspension of this open public comment. Jackson suggested posting the public comments online for people to see, which Butler favored.
“We should be able to do that and maintain the transparency,” Butler said.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook suggested the city hold a virtual town hall with the public to engage with them and allow for time for people to provide comments to the commission.
“That’s when I feel to be very important for the city manager, the mayor to bring that forward and have an opportunity to have some type of digital town hall, some type of other format, that addresses the community concern for this specific pandemic,” Estabrook said.