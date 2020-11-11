The majority of the Manhattan City Commission supports passing ordinances with two separate votes, unless it’s an emergency.
In an emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic or a weather-related incident, the majority of the commission supports passing an ordinance with one round of voting.
Manhattan city commissioners reviewed the city’s COVID-19 resolution, meant to streamline operations during the coronavirus pandemic, during Tuesday’s work session. The resolution expires at the end of the year, so commissioners talked through what pieces they wanted to extend. City attorney Katie Jackson walked the commission through each section of the resolution.
“Well, we’re coming back to why we had this in the first place, which was because of COVID,” said mayor Usha Reddi. “And so before COVID, we did everything with two readings, even in an emergency, I believe. So with this, because it is related to COVID and I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few months, I’d rather have two readings except if it’s related to COVID and it’s an emergency, which is one reading.”
Commissioners Mark Hatesohl, Linda Morse and Aaron Estabrook agreed.
“I’m fine with what they’re suggesting,” Hatesohl said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said he preferred passing all ordinances with one reading. He said this would cut down on staff time and paperwork.
“I’d rather just see us about a new permanent policy that says ‘Fine, we could do it on one reading,’ unless a commissioner objects for some reason,” Butler said. “Because a lot of these things are routine. And there’s no sense in having the staff spend all this time producing pieces of paper that wind up in the trash can. And to me, that’s a big thing. It’s a budget issue actually.”
Reddi said she still thinks it’s important to have two readings for the public, so they are aware of what’s going on at the city.
“I still think it’s good to have two readings,” Reddi said. “Not necessarily because of staff work as much as the public often doesn’t know until we have a discussion about certain agenda items. What I’ve come to realize is what we think is important is not necessarily what the community might think is important until they hear it again.”
Commissioners signaled approval for adopting a permanent policy allowing for remote attendance in a meeting. Estabrook said USD 383 has implemented a policy similar to this for awhile.
“I think it makes sense to do this,” Estabrook said.
Commissioners also came to a consensus to allow the city manager’s spending authority up to $75,000 to expire. Planned action in the future is to decrease it to $50,000, Jackson said.
City manager Ron Fehr uses his purchasing authority to spend on repairs for situations like flooding or other emergency situations.
City administrators will come back to the city with a formal resolution Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 based on the feedback from the commissioners.
Commissioners will revisit the citywide mask mandate at the Dec. 1 meeting. It expires Dec. 31.