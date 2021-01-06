Newly appointed mayor Wynn Butler and mayor pro tem Linda Morse will lead the Manhattan City Commission through the year.
Commissioners on Tuesday selected Butler and Morse for the two positions during the first meeting of 2021. Butler served as mayor pro tem in 2020 before being selected as mayor. Morse and Butler will serve in their positions until January 2022.
Butler said it’s an honor to be the mayor again. He said he feels optimistic about the year. In 2021, Butler said he wants the city commission to focus on specific city priorities, like keeping taxes flat and developing infrastructure.
“I don’t want to see property taxes go up,” Butler said. “I don’t want to see the sales tax go up either; just passed a sales tax thing. So that’s got to be one of our things integrated into the strategic plan.”
Traditionally, the mayor and mayor pro tem nominees are the commissioners who received the most votes in the previous election — in this case, the 2019 election.
On Tuesday, Morse nominated Butler for mayor position and commissioner Mark Hatesohl nominated Morse for mayor pro tem. The commission followed tradition by choosing the previous mayor pro tem as mayor and choosing the top vote getter of the previous election — Morse — as mayor pro tem.
Voters elected Butler in 2011 to a four-year term. Butler was mayor in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, voters reelected him to a two-year term and another four-year term in 2017.
During 2015, voters elected Morse and reelected her in 2019 with another four-year term. She was mayor in 2017 and 2018. Morse received the most votes in the 2019 election. Morse attended Tuesday’s meeting remotely. She said during the Tuesday’s briefing session that she shouldn’t be out in public a lot right now.
Reddi served as mayor in 2020. She gave remarks before the transition to Butler.
“It was an honor to serve as your mayor for the past year,” Reddi said. “No one anticipated a pandemic to change our lives in such a dramatic way. I am very proud of our city staff. They are the backbone of our city, and made accommodations as necessary.”
City manager Ron Fehr presented Reddi with a plaque and photo frame with three pictures.
“We know it’s been an extraordinary year,” Fehr said to Reddi. “Obviously, has been a big challenge and we appreciated your leadership on behalf of the commission, city staff, city of Manhattan, we appreciate and thank you for your service.”