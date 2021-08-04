Manhattan city commissioners are onboard with streamlining the process for approving events where alcohol is served.
Commissioners discussed a proposal for changing city policy on special events with alcohol Tuesday. Currently, any entity that wishes to have a special event with alcohol sales in Aggieville, downtown or Blue Earth Plaza must use a licensed caterer and set up beer gardens for people to drink in.
The proposed policy change would eliminate the requirement for beer gardens and establish special event boundaries that would allow people to drink freely within a cordoned-off city block.
In addition to Aggieville, Blue Earth Plaza and downtown areas, the updated policy would include City Park and Twin Oaks Sports Complex at Anneberg Park on the list of approved locations for events with alcohol sales.
The approval process also would be more streamlined by giving more authority to city commissioners to approve events.
Right now, organizers must submit applications 60 days in advance for a special event with alcohol, and city administrators, Riley County police and fire departments, and the city government’s public works, community development, and Parks and Rec must review and approve them before being sent to city commissioners for official approval.
Under the new proposal, the application would go directly to the city commission for approval, and then organizers would work out the logistics of the event with city staff.
The revamped proposal also would require applicants to submit a security plan for RCPD to review and includes penalties for those who violate event rules. RCPD director Dennis Butler said he supported the concept.
Aggieville Business Association director Dennis Cook said the idea ties in with the visions of more entertainment opportunities for the Aggieville district.
“I don’t want anybody to think we’re taking this lightly,” Cook said. “We have real opportunities, both small and large, to do things to make Aggieville more appealing and help draw people to town, make it a livelier spot.”
Cook said two new attractions this year, the Aggieville Showdown cattle drive in April and the Manhattan High School all-class reunion in June, are good examples of successful special events that contribute to the city economically.
Mayor Wynn Butler and commissioners Aaron Estabrook and Mark Hatesohl said they were in favor of removing the beer garden requirement. Commissioner Usha Reddi said she liked the idea of removing beer gardens and asked for any data on noise levels during events. Commissioner Linda Morse said she would like to see “something better thought out than the general nature” of the proposal being discussed.
In other business, commissioners paved the way for a new drive-thru service at Hy-Vee.
The board voted in favor of amending the planned unit development for the Manhattan Marketplace Shops area. The drive-thru lane will go in the lot between the PetCo building and the grocery store. The new lane is for the Hy-Vee Aisles Online service, which allows customers to shop online for groceries and pick them up at a designated time.
The pharmacy drive-thru will be altered to accommodate the new grocery drive-thru.