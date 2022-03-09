Consultants who conducted a housing needs analysis said Tuesday that the city government should consider a program to help people convert rental properties into single-family homes.
Commissioners on Tuesday discussed the analysis. In April 2021, the city government hired a consulting firm, Development Strategies, to conduct a study for $94,000.
In addition to assessment of the housing situation, the firm provided suggestions for the city government to consider.
Andy Pfister of Development Strategies suggested the city government create a reconversion loan fund to provide some financial support for people who want to convert rental properties into single-family homes. He also talked about reducing barriers to housing affordability by establishing an affordable housing fund for home repairs and renovations.
The consulting group suggested improving housing stability by expanding tenant education, promoting inspection services, and creating a good landlord program with incentives and training.
The consulting company pointed out that Manhattan has constraints for expansion and development of new real estate because of Fort Riley, Kansas State University, and rivers to the south and east of the city.
The firm identified what it called six key findings for housing in Manhattan:
- Manhattan has a workforce housing problem. Miriam Keller of Development Strategies said it costs $907 per month to rent a two-bedroom unit of “safe and decent quality,” and the renter would need to make $19 an hour. They also said Manhattan is struggling to retain young professionals because they cannot find suitable options.
- Manhattan has a mismatch of what people can afford versus what is available. The median household income in Manhattan is $51,000, which, according to city documents, means that households can afford an $160,000 to $180,000 home. The median price for a new home is $329,000.
- Home prices are increasing rapidly. Keller said new home prices have increased 50% since 2011 and existing home prices have risen 16% since 2011. She said part of that is attributed to escalated construction prices for new homes. Keller also stated there is a slowdown in building new single-family homes. A graph showed roughly 50 new homes built in 2020, which, according to Keller, tightens the market for new housing.
- Residents and renters have a hard time making rent payments. The study showed half of all renters are paying over 30% of their income towards housing.
- Manhattan has challenges with the condition of the older housing stock in Manhattan, particularly for renters. Fifty-five percent of respondents reported that housing needed significant repairs in the housing market analysis survey.
- The community relies on institutions like K-State and Fort Riley, which has in part led to 60% of the Manhattan’s population being renters. Keller said with K-State’s enrollment decline, student rentals are experiencing higher vacancies while non-student rentals still have a problem with availability.
Commissioner Usha Reddi talked about jobs and retaining and recruiting people.
“I didn’t know if there was a correlation between our housing and retaining and recruitment,” Reddi said. “Retaining and recruitment also comes because of jobs. So is the priority we’re not getting employees because of housing or because of jobs? I think this needs to be clarified. Otherwise, the conclusion here seems to be because of housing.”
After talking with major employers, Keller said housing is a part of recruiting and retention.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl asked whether there were any places in town where developers are building $200,000 houses. He also asked whether there is any land left to build those type of homes or if it is all in the high-end neighborhoods.
Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development, said there is a chunk of land in the north, and there are some other places off Miller Parkway and some spots in Grand Mere.
“We are in a terrific conundrum of we ain’t got no land to build anything on that’s not in the city,” Hatesohl said. “So the question becomes how can we make existing land in town that doesn’t have special (assessments) and can be more affordable.” Hatesohl said if there is some free-market solution that is what he wants.
Hatesohl also asked why developers are not building if there is demand. Pfister said builders are focusing on the product they do well that makes them a profit. He said there is also a labor shortage, higher construction material costs and a supply chain shortage.
Commissioner John Matta brought up rental supply. After talking to landlords, he said that vacancies are high and they can’t raise rates.
“It’s an interesting dynamic. We’re saying we don’t have affordable housing, but yet we have a high vacancy and people who don’t feel like they can increase their costs,” Matta said. He also said landlords are losing renters to new units even though they are more expensive.
Mayor Linda Morse said builders and investors control their destiny.
“When there is an oversupply, it’s nothing the city should have to do anything about,” Morse said. “It’s a business decision as far as I’m concerned.”
Pfister said Manhattan has an 0.6% annual growth, which would add about 2,600 households in the next 20 years. He projects Manhattan could need 2,500 units over the next 20 years. Pfister said some housing needs could be met by renovating existing housing.
When addressing housing issues in Manhattan, Matta suggested a renewal program in the older neighborhoods that could give a tax abatement to encourage growth. He also suggested modular homes, saying buyers can get a 20% reduction in production cost. With a modular home, portions of the building are constructed in a factory and pieced together on a lot.
Pfister said the complication with modular homes right now in the Midwest is supply chain problems and transportation costs.
Reddi said she wants to consider having a variety of housing options, referencing more duplexes, townhomes and maybe tiny homes.
Morse said there should be more options for seniors and agreed with Reddi about diverse housing options. Morse said the study shows Manhattan needs to revitalize the housing stock.
“How can we incentivize owners and others to work on it, too?” Morse asked.
Commissioner Wynn Butler talked about special taxes from the city government that builders don’t like. He asked Pfister if there were any alternatives to that.
Matta said he wants the consulting firm to talk to landlords in the community because the strategies will affect them, and they can be good partners in the process.
Development Strategies will continue its study by looking at development feasibility, possible uses of workforce funds and continuing to look at strategies to improve housing. Pfister said the firm plans to come back to the commission in May with a strategy framework.