Manhattan’s August sales increased by 0.29% compared to August 2019.
Sales in the city went up from $11,060,189.94 in August 2019 to $11,092,469.27 in August 2020, an increase of $32,279.33.
This information comes from an October sales tax report from the state that reflects August sales.
Those numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the same in all parts of Manhattan.)
Retail trade sales went up 15.26% or $943,418.99 from $6.18 million in 2019 to $7.1 million in 2020. Accommodations and food services also increased by $164,469.27 or 12.56% from $1.3 million in 2019 to $1.47 million in 2020.
When looking at revenue solely collected from August sales, the city saw an increase of $2,889 from $989,887 collected in 2019 to $992,776 in 2020.
However, the city collected $4,466 less in sales tax revenue in October 2020 compared to the same time last year. The report from the state includes some receipts from prior years, said Ashley McNatt, senior financial analyst for the city.
This October, the city brought in $1.002 million, which is down from the $1.007 million generated through October 2019.
Overall, the city’s sales tax revenue through October is $9.03 million, down 2.5% or $237,686, from the $9.2 million generated through October 2019.