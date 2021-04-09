Sales in Manhattan at the beginning of 2021 surpassed those of January 2020 by 11.5%.
City manager Ron Fehr said almost all of Fort Riley units came home in January 2021. Also, there was an after-Christmas shopping surge in January 2021, he said. He attributed this to people being more confident in getting out as coronavirus cases in the area decreased.
“Although there was a little bump in (COVID-19) cases up right around the first week of January, the cases started to go down the rest of January,” Fehr said.
Two months before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, the city recorded $9.4 million in sales. In January 2021, sales went up to $10.5 million. That’s an increase of $1.1 million.
These numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the same in all parts of Manhattan.)
This information comes from a March sales tax report from the state that reflects January sales.
This March, the city government brought in $942,910 in sales tax revenue, which is up from the $845,580 collected in March 2020. That’s an increase of $97,330.