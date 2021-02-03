Sales in November in Manhattan increased by 1.4% compared to the previous year driven by strong growth in online sales.
Sales went up from $10.7 million in November 2019 to $10.9 million in November 2020, an increase of $151,497. Those numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the same in all parts of Manhattan.)
This information comes from a January sales tax report from the state that reflects November sales.
This January, the city brought in $977,686 in sales tax revenue, which is up from the $964,127 collected in January 2020. That’s an increase of $13,559.
The city collected $286,203.28 in online sales tax revenue, a 17% increase from the $244,524.55.
“So I think folks are still shopping online quite a bit and some locally,” city manager Ron Fehr said.