Manhattan’s September sales edged numbers from the previous year by 0.24%.
Sales in the city went up from $10.27 million in September 2019 to $10.29 million in September 2020, an increase of about $25,000.
This information comes from a November sales tax report from the state that reflects September sales.
Those numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the same in all parts of Manhattan.)
City government sales tax collections from September sales were $921,609, an increase of $2,282 from the same time period a year ago.
However, the city collected $5,665 less in sales tax revenue in November 2020 compared to the same time last year. The report from the state includes some receipts from prior years, said Ashley McNatt, senior financial analyst for the city.
This November, the city brought in $931,918, which is down from the $937,583 generated through November 2019.
Overall, the city’s sales tax revenue through November is $9.9 million, down 2.3% or $243,351, from the $10.2 million generated through November 2019.