The Manhattan city government’s sales revenue was down 8.4% in July, a sign that the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the local economy, officials said.
The city had $9.6 million in sales in July, based on information from a September sales tax report from the state that reflects July sales. That is down from the $10.57 million collected during the same time period last year, a decrease of $890,312.85.
Those numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the same in all parts of Manhattan.)
The reason the dip in sales is mainly economic impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, said Ron Fehr, city manager.
“I think a lot of probably is due to the pandemic, you know, especially when you’re looking at some of the accommodations being down a lot,” he said.
Specific categories such as accommodations and food services, construction, information and wholesale trade, among other categories, all dropped from September 2019 to September 2020.
In September 2020, food services and accommodations dropped 10.28% from September 2019. In addition, construction dropped 4.19%, information decreased by 30.4% while wholesale trade decreased 49.04% from September 2019 to September 2020.
“Obviously, it’s going to take awhile to get our hotels and some of those components back up to speed,” Fehr said. “Obviously, the meetings and conferences have dropped off significantly.”
This fall, Fehr said less visitors have come to Manhattan for athletic events at the college, high and middle school levels, which usually draws in more people this time of year, especially for Kansas State University athletic events.
In June, the city saw a significant increase in internet city sales. The city collected $348,254 in August 2020 and $188,000 in August 2019, Fehr said. That is an increase of 85%, or $160,254.
Online sales in July were down though, Fehr said, as the city only collected $246,483.57, which is a decrease of 29% or $101,770.79 less than what the city collected in June.
In July 2020, retail sales were down about 11% or $67,466 less when compared to June 2020, Fehr said, which added to the decrease in city sales for the month
“All in all, still not bad, as we were only off $17,983 from what we had budgeted,” Fehr said in a Wednesday email to The Mercury.
The city collected $79,683 less in sales tax revenue in September compared to September 2019. This September, the city brought in $866,666, which is down from the $946,349 collected during September 2019.
Overall, the city’s sales tax revenue through this September is $8 million, down 2.82% or $233,219 from the $8.2 million generated through September 2019.