The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the Manhattan economy as the city’s May sales were down 6.1% compared to May 2019.
The city had $9.8 million in sales in May based on the July sales tax report, which reflects May sales. This is down from the $10.47 million collected during the same time period last year. That is a decrease of $642,849.17.
Those numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue information and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the uniform rate in all parts of Manhattan, however.)
The city released the July sales tax report from the state earlier this week.
The city collected $57,535 less in sales tax revenue in July compared to July 2019. This July, the city brought in $879,702, which is down from the $937,237 collected during July 2019.
Overall, the city’s sales tax revenue through July is $6.19 million, down 3.83% or $246,839 from the $6.4 million generated through July 2019.