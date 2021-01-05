Manhattan’s October sales decreased by 5.36% compared to the previous year.
Sales dipped from $11.2 million in October 2019 to $10.6 million in October 2020, a decrease of $601,206. Those numbers come from a calculation using the city’s sales tax revenue and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%. (That rate is not the same in all parts of Manhattan.)
This information comes from a December sales tax report from the state that reflects October sales. City manager Ron Fehr said this dip could be attributed to coronavirus pandemic effects as less people spent money and traveled.
“October 2019 had the community with normal K-State football crowds, conferences, regular dining, which was significantly diminished in October of 2020,” he said.
From 2019 to 2020, Manhattan saw a 2.6% decrease in sales tax revenue. This number was much better than what the city originally anticipated, Fehr said. The city’s sales tax revenue in 2020 was $10.9 million, down 2.6% or $300,588, from the $11.2 million generated in 2019.
“Overall, pleased with just a 2.6% decrease over 2019 and about 1% off in budgeted sales tax revenue,” he said. “Increased online sales certainly helped our bottom line as well as the state of Kansas, but didn’t necessarily help our local merchants.”
City government sales tax collections from October sales were $949,442, a decrease of $53,808 from the same time period a year ago.
This December, the city brought in $964,107, which is down from the $1.02 million generated in December 2019.