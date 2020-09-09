The Manhattan City Commission is looking at raising parks and recreation fees by 10%.
Commissioners discussed this idea at Tuesday’s work session; they did not take formal action.
The parks and recreation department normally charges program fees to cover 100% of direct costs.
The city is considering adding a 10% fee to cover indirect costs connected with programs, according to a city memo.
For example, youth sports, with its current fee of $40 per sport, would increase to $44 per sport based on the 110% cost recovery, according to the city memo.
In some cases, the proposed fee increase would be more than 10% because the current fee doesn’t cover the direct costs. For instance, adult dance classes would increase from $70 to $80.
Parks and recreation has increased fees every three to five years by 10-15%, officials said. But the philosophy has remained the same to cover only the direct costs.
City administrators are now advocating to go beyond the direct costs.
“But you have to recognize parks and recreation grows every year because it just costs more to provide the same service,” said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager. “And we’re not a community that likes to keep our revenues right with our expenses when it comes to parks and recreation. (Doing so) does put stress on the general fund. It stresses other revenue streams.”
Commissioners recognized youth and adult programs are great attractions in Manhattan.
“I think quality of life is one of the major reasons people move to the city of Manhattan, and that does come at a cost, and I understand that, and I think commissioners understand that,” said mayor Usha Reddi.
Reddi said she thinks it’s OK to raise fees on some of the programs and keep some of the fees the same, but it ultimately depends on the type of program.
“So I don’t want to do across the board, but I can see a reason to do some of those increases,” she said. “I understand that and willing to cut some of the programs that are not being utilized because there may be duplicates of others, and maybe we need to come up with some new ones, like the virtual programs.”
However, Reddi said affordability is key for families. There are scholarship options available for families to use in order to enroll in programs.
“There will be some situations that will affect some families,” said commissioner Mark Hatesohl. “But hopefully through the scholarship program, we can make that an acceptable thing and the kids can still stay involved.”
This scholarship assistance supplies a 50% fee reduction for a maximum of $150 per household per year to a customer based on federal income guidelines or the reduced lunch program at USD 383, according to the city memo. In addition, parks and recreation plans to use grant money from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to help cover those costs. The grant amount is around $12,000, officials said.
Commissioners will discuss this topic further in the future, officials said.
Officials haven’t decided when the changes would potentially go into effect.