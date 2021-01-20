Manhattan city commissioners want administrators to solidify the proposed housing advisory board’s mission and representation on it before formally creating it.
The proposed board calls for 15 members, including one current or former resident of subsidized housing, one retired senior or senior household member, one active military renter or homeowner, one current homeowner and one at-large representative (non-city commissioner).
It also includes two representing Kansas State University, four representing housing service provider organizations and four representing housing-related trade or advocacy groups.
“One, we probably want to refine the mission and purpose, so that it’s clear (on) workforce housing and then housing security,” said mayor Wynn Butler. “And the second piece being those last eight positions. Let’s make absolutely certain that we’ve got the people that are immersed in the housing business and understand how mortgages work, how much money it costs to level a house, rebuild it, renovate it.”
City administrators will come back in 60 days with an ordinance to create the board based on feedback from commissioners Tuesday. This board aims to create “affordable” housing for workers, provide resources as well as maintain what’s being called “housing security.”
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook proposed adding another position representing the military, like a professional or civilian connected to Fort Riley. Butler said this was a good suggestion.
“That could be easily fixed,” Butler said by adding a civilian who works at Fort Riley.
Jason Smith, president and chief executive officer for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, told commissioners the chamber wanted to make sure the city included someone from the private sector as well as clarify the organization’s goal.
“We would like to see specific language in the formation documents that clearly delineates (what the board is supposed to do),” Smith said.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she was fine with adding one or two more members to the board. “I think we’re on the right track,” Reddi said.