Manhattan city commissioners want to find a dependable funding source for projects to minimize flooding risks to existing and future properties.
The commission on Tuesday reviewed the Resilient Wildcat Creek project, meant to mitigate flooding; this initiative started in 2018.
The stormwater fund, which comes from user fees, has been the funding source for flooding improvement projects, according to the city memo, but it has not been able to keep up with the expenses.
The commissioners gave the go-ahead for administrators to place flood information and warning signs in areas where there are known flooding risks.
This overall project cost to make improvements is around $30 million, according to the memo. Reddi suggested a timeline to help pay for this project in increments, but Chad Bunger, assistant director of community development for the city, said a timeline has not been finalized.
The city is planning to upgrade its flooding modeling system, formulate watershed detention studies and also add tenant flood risk notices so potential property owners know if a property could be impacted by flooding or not.
Commissioner Linda Morse expressed she did not want to leave mobile home parks out of the conversation, as she said many parks are on flood plains. Morse said she wanted the city to research what other cities are doing to mitigate the risk of flooding.
The city also wants to work with Riley County on this issue. Commissioners said they hope to talk about this with Riley County commissioners in the coming months.
Because Tuesday’s meeting was a work session, commissioners did not take any formal action.