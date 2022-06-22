People will now be able to smoke or vape in tobacco and e-cigarette shops in Manhattan.
With a 3-2 vote, the Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday added those shops to the list of exemptions in an ordinance that prohibits smoking and vaping.
The city had prohibited smoking and vaping in places of employment and public places including smoke shops.
Voters approved an indoor smoking ban in a referendum in 2008. The commission added vaping to the ordinance in 2019.
The shops are exempt as long as they do not share an enclosed common space, ventilation system, or any other system that city administrators said compromises the rights of nonsmokers. Also, 65% of sales have to be of that product to count as a tobacco or e-cigarette shop.
The local law had been stricter than the state law, which allows people to smoke in vape and tobacco shops.
In January, resident Kevin Crawford, who identified himself as a cigar smoker, requested that the commission consider adjusting the ordinance.
Mayor Linda Morse and commissioner Usha Reddi voted against the resolution. Commissioners John Matta, Wynn Butler and Mark Hatesohl voted for the resolution.
Reddi said the city already has a good ordinance and does not restrict anyone from smoking or vaping at private properties. She said exempting smoke shops is a step backward.
“When I think about the wellness and health for the community, in your own private sphere, you’re welcome to smoke and do whatever it is you like and enjoy. We’re not restricting any of that,” Reddi said, “But as far as our community, I think we’ve made a really good decision on the ordinance that we have in place.”
Morse said the current ordinance is rock solid and based on the voters, and she does not feel obligated to make a change. “I feel like this is the first foot in the door of more changes to come,” Morse said.
Commissioner Wynn Butler said the previous ordinance was government overreach. He understands the health part, but he asked, “Why do you want to restrict how somebody lives?”
“We’ve got to let people do what they do, and it may kill them, but that’s their choice,” Butler said.
Commissioner John Matta said the issue is secondhand smoke, and the ordinance still takes care of that. He said the ordinance separates into the people who want to be there and will be there.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said the new ordinance is rock solid because nobody who wants to be exposed to secondhand smoke will be exposed. “Not passing this isn’t going to make the city any healthier either,” Hatesohl said.