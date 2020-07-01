City administrators on Tuesday presented a plan to close the CiCo and Northview pools in 2021 in order to save costs, but Manhattan city commissioners said keeping the pools open is important to the public.
“I just think that’s not going to fly. The pools got to be open,” said commissioner Wynn Butler. “And the reason I say that is, we passed sales taxes and all kinds of things to build those pools.”
The city is anticipating a $1.5 million shortfall in 2021, or a 5% revenue decrease, because of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
City officials compiled $1.3 million in reductions in services and personnel in the parks and recreation department, which includes not opening the two pools. The city also looked at reducing hours and closing the City Park pool in early August 2021.
Commissioners discussed the 2021 budget and potential reductions during a work session via Zoom. Commissioners did not take any final action on the measure.
The commission is eyeing a flat property tax rate of 49.7 mills for 2021.
A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
If the mill levy for the city did remain flat, a property owner who paid $571.55 in city taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $577.26 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
The city also has a 27th pay period during 2021, officials said, which adds about $850,000 to the budget.
Commissioner Aaron Estabrook wondered why the city was only looking at reductions in parks and recreation. He expressed interest in keeping the Northview pool open in 2021.
“And for that to happen, there ... needs to be, like you said, some savings, some cuts somewhere else,” Estabrook said.
Deputy city manager Jason Hilgers, who answered Estabrook’s question, said the city has made cuts, including training and travel, over the past four and a half years across the board because revenues are tight.
“There’s a lot of pushback from departments over and over of these across the board cuts,” Hilgers said.
He said the city has shied away from cutting critical services. Because of these factors, he said it leads the city back to cutting parks and recreation and seasonal employees.
“I realize the community loves the programs, and we do too,” Hilgers said.
He said if the city decides to make cuts across the board, the city will lose “really good people.”
“And I think we’ve been sent a message as management that, ‘If you continue to do this, this isn’t an environment that folks want to be in,’” Hilgers said.
Commissioner Linda Morse said she lives in Northview and expressed wanting to keep the pool open.
“I know how valuable it is,” she said.
The total proposed aquatics budget reduction for 2021 is $280,169.
Butler said he had a problem with the city giving outside agencies money while cutting the parks and recreation department.
“Something’s seriously out of whack when that happens,” Butler said.
Outside agencies presented budget requests to the commission last week.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl called it a “recipe for disaster” if the city closed the pools and cut programs.
“People are not going to tolerate the pools and no activities for the kids, period, if there’s not going to be baseball, softball, soccer, and you’re not going to let them go to the pool,” he said.
Hatesohl suggested the city will have to cut back in other areas, not close the pools.
Although mayor Usha Reddi said she was originally against cuts across the board, she suggested looking at a 1% budget cut across the board to help with the budget situation.
“Ultimately, the goal, for me, is to sustain our staff, and that’s why I was looking at maybe a percentage cut or something of that sort,” she said. “I’d rather have them be employed, then be unemployed, and try to find a job in these circumstances.”
Morse seconded this idea, stating she would contemplate a 1% or 2% cut across the board.
The commission also looked at removing playground equipment that is need of repair or replacement at Goodnow, Northview, Stagg Hill and Soujourner Truth. Those playground areas will turn into green space, according to a city memo.
The proposed total in cuts in parks for 2021 is $490,000.
These proposed parks and recreation department reductions include cuts to adult and child sports leagues and programs. This also includes cutting events, such as Arts in the Park. The total proposed recreation costs is $230,000.
The commission will discuss this topic further as it shapes the 2021 budget this summer. City manager Ron Fehr said the city is at the halfway point in the budget process.